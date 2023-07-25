Ludhiana: Woman, aide held for trying to steal newborn from civil hospital

Alert staff of the woman and child wing at the civil hospital nabbed a woman and her aide, foiling their bid to steal a newborn boy by luring a staffer with money. Woman, aide held for trying to steal newborn from civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The accused duo lured Kajal Shukla, who is a Class 4 employee at the hospital, with money and asked her to click a picture of one of the newborns in the ward for them.

Shukla informed staff nurse Kamal and security guard Jagroop Singh, who nabbed the accused and handed them over to police. A case has been lodged against the accused at Division number 2 police station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Madhu of Tajpur Road and Chhote Lal. The FIR has been lodged on Shukla’s complaint.

In her complaint, Shukla said that she was on night duty at the hospital when she noticed a man and a woman roaming on the first floor, where newborn babies are kept.

Shukla said that she heard them saying that they will steal a baby boy from the ward. On seeing her, the accused offered her ₹500 and asked her to click a picture of a newborn boy for them in their mobile phone.

She informed the staff nurse and guard Jagroop Singh, who nabbed the duo.

The woman started making excuses that she had a miscarriage and lost her child after seven months of pregnancy. She wanted to see a picture of a newborn just to imagine how her child would look, Shukla said in her complaint.

ASI Rajinder Singh, incharge at civil hospital police post, said that an FIR under sections 365 (kidnapping), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

During questioning, police found that Madhu had a daughter, but she wanted a son. She discussed it with their family friend Chote Lal and planned a kidnapping.