All 299 liquor vends in Mohali sold in one go for 849 crore

Two weeks before the 2025-26 Excise Policy kicks in, the Mohali excise department successfully auctioned all 299 vends in the district in one go on Monday, generating an impressive ₹849.16 crore against the reserve price of ₹595 crore. As many as 12 liquor vend applications were rejected for not meeting the technical bid requirements. (Shutterstock)

In addition, the department earned ₹3.30 crore by charging a non-refundable application fee of ₹5 lakh from 66 applicants for the 299 vends. As many as 12 applications were rejected for not meeting the technical bid requirements.

This year’s auction saw a significant increase in earnings, with the department generating ₹494.92 crore in 2024-25 from the same number of vends, reflecting a jump of ₹354.2 crore in revenue for the new fiscal year. The application fee last year was ₹75,000, resulting in ₹74.40 crore from 9,920 applications.

The Mohali district was divided into 13 groups for the 2025-26 allotment. Mohali city was split into four groups (Mohali-1, Mohali-2, Mohali-3 and Mohali-4), while Kharar had three groups, Zirakpur two, and Kurali, New Chandigarh, Dera Bassi and Lalru one each.

Among the successful bidders, Tarsem Chand paid the highest amount— ₹77.33 crore for 16 vends in Zirakpur-2 and ₹61.33 crore for 25 vends in Kurali.

In Mohali city, the 13 vends in Mohali-3 fetched ₹70.37 crore, the 16 vends in Mohali-2 went for ₹59.67 crore, and the 18 vends in Mohali-1 were sold for ₹56.97 crore. These vends were all acquired by Star Wine Company, which also purchased 15 vends in Kharar-2 for ₹63.99 crore.

Chandigarh Liquor Company secured 15 vends in Mohali-4 for ₹67.33 crore, while Aman Sharma won the 52 vends in Lalru for ₹54.52 crore. Sharma also acquired 38 vends in Kharar-3 for ₹69.76 crore. In Kharar-1, Fateh Traders successfully bid ₹68.66 crore for 26 vends, and Jagjit Singh secured the 16 vends in Zirakpur-1 for ₹74.23 crore. Jai Guruji Company purchased 25 vends in New Chandigarh for ₹58 crore, while Scotchtap Company won the 22 vends in Dera Bassi for ₹67 crore.