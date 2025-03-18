Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

All 299 liquor vends in Mohali sold in one go for 849 crore

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Mar 18, 2025 10:08 AM IST

In addition, the Mohali excise department earned ₹3.30 crore by charging a non-refundable application fee of ₹5 lakh from 66 applicants for the 299 vends

Two weeks before the 2025-26 Excise Policy kicks in, the Mohali excise department successfully auctioned all 299 vends in the district in one go on Monday, generating an impressive 849.16 crore against the reserve price of 595 crore.

As many as 12 liquor vend applications were rejected for not meeting the technical bid requirements. (Shutterstock)
As many as 12 liquor vend applications were rejected for not meeting the technical bid requirements. (Shutterstock)

In addition, the department earned 3.30 crore by charging a non-refundable application fee of 5 lakh from 66 applicants for the 299 vends. As many as 12 applications were rejected for not meeting the technical bid requirements.

This year’s auction saw a significant increase in earnings, with the department generating 494.92 crore in 2024-25 from the same number of vends, reflecting a jump of 354.2 crore in revenue for the new fiscal year. The application fee last year was 75,000, resulting in 74.40 crore from 9,920 applications.

The Mohali district was divided into 13 groups for the 2025-26 allotment. Mohali city was split into four groups (Mohali-1, Mohali-2, Mohali-3 and Mohali-4), while Kharar had three groups, Zirakpur two, and Kurali, New Chandigarh, Dera Bassi and Lalru one each.

Among the successful bidders, Tarsem Chand paid the highest amount— 77.33 crore for 16 vends in Zirakpur-2 and 61.33 crore for 25 vends in Kurali.

In Mohali city, the 13 vends in Mohali-3 fetched 70.37 crore, the 16 vends in Mohali-2 went for 59.67 crore, and the 18 vends in Mohali-1 were sold for 56.97 crore. These vends were all acquired by Star Wine Company, which also purchased 15 vends in Kharar-2 for 63.99 crore.

Chandigarh Liquor Company secured 15 vends in Mohali-4 for 67.33 crore, while Aman Sharma won the 52 vends in Lalru for 54.52 crore. Sharma also acquired 38 vends in Kharar-3 for 69.76 crore. In Kharar-1, Fateh Traders successfully bid 68.66 crore for 26 vends, and Jagjit Singh secured the 16 vends in Zirakpur-1 for 74.23 crore. Jai Guruji Company purchased 25 vends in New Chandigarh for 58 crore, while Scotchtap Company won the 22 vends in Dera Bassi for 67 crore.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On