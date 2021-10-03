Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / All is well with Punjab Congress, claims OP Soni
All is well with Punjab Congress, claims OP Soni

Deputy chief minister OP Soni says the Congress high command had been observing the situation in Punjab and things would be resolved soon. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deputy chief minister of Punjab Om Parkash Soni claimed that everything was fine within the Congress party and there was nothing to worry about.

Soni was in Ludhiana to launch a new model of a car. While replying to a question regarding the present crisis in the party, what with resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee head Navjot Singh Sidhu from his post and speculations about ousting of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Soni said that such things were not serious issues and happened in every political party.

Further he stated that the high command had been seriously observing the situation and things would be resolved soon.

He also said that under the leadership of new CM Charanjit Singh Channi, the team was working hard: Congress has recently announced schemes for the benefit of poor and weaker sections of the society.

Cabinet minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLAs Surinder Dawar and Sanjay Talwar were also present at the occasion.

