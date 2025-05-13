Menu Explore
All schools, colleges of non-border districts of J&K to open from Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 13, 2025 09:40 AM IST

In border areas, police are busy is clearing the unexploded shells village after village and have cautioned people against returning home till the dangerous munitions were cleared.

As the life has returned to normal following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, all educational institutions, except those in border areas, will open in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, education minister Sakina Itoo said.

J&K education minister Sakina Itoo. (File)
J&K education minister Sakina Itoo. (File)

“All schools and colleges will reopen from Tuesday in non-border districts of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” she said on Monday.

The educational institutions were closed from May 9 as the situation deteriorated amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict involving drones, missiles and long-range weapons.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / All schools, colleges of non-border districts of J&K to open from Tuesday
