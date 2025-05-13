All schools, colleges of non-border districts of J&K to open from Tuesday

As the life has returned to normal following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, all educational institutions, except those in border areas, will open in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, education minister Sakina Itoo said. J&K education minister Sakina Itoo. (File)

“All schools and colleges will reopen from Tuesday in non-border districts of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” she said on Monday.

In border areas, police are busy is clearing the unexploded shells village after village and have cautioned people against returning home till the dangerous munitions were cleared.

The educational institutions were closed from May 9 as the situation deteriorated amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict involving drones, missiles and long-range weapons.