All set for swearing-in, PM, BJP top brass to attend gala event on Thursday

A diverse audience, including top opposition leaders from Haryana, national BJP and NDA leaders, celebrities, farmers and representatives from various communities, including Sikhs, will attend what has been billed as a “mega show”, marking the BJP’s historic third consecutive government formation in Haryana on Thursday. Preparations for Haryana government's swearing-in ceremony to be held at Dussehra ground underway in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and other Union cabinet ministers are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP insiders say that invitations are being extended to senior leaders from opposition parties in Haryana, such as Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as well as key figures from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Chief ministers and deputy CMs from the BJP/NDA-ruled states, along with governors, prominent celebrities and Haryana’s award-winning sportspersons, will be among the distinguished guests.

Approximately 30,000 chairs will be arranged for the audience in various sections.

On Tuesday, the BJP finalised plans to deploy 2,500 buses to ferry people from all 22 districts of the state to Panchkula for the ceremony.

“The party is committed to ensuring a significant Sikh presence, with a dedicated seating area, along with attendees from all 36 biradaris (communities),” a BJP leader stated.

As preparations ramp up for the grand swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for October 17 at the Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, chief secretary TVSN Prasad issued directives on Tuesday regarding the distribution of food packets for invitees travelling from all districts.

Each bus will carry 45 food packets, which will include puri, aloo zeera, ladoos, rice, white chhole and accompaniments like Frooti, water bottles and pickle. The packets will also provide essential dining items like paper napkins and spoons.

This extensive logistical effort underscores the administration’s focus on ensuring the comfort and hospitality of the invitees. Deputy commissioners have been instructed to prioritise the timely distribution of meals to ensure smooth coordination. The directive, issued by the under secretary (Protocol) on behalf of the chief secretary, states to ensure that each bus is well-equipped to meet the dietary needs of the attendees.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders in Haryana convened a meeting to assess the ongoing preparations for the event. Among those present were the BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Haryana BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini,and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

“Preparations are in full swing for what promises to be a grand swearing-in ceremony,” Saini said while state BJP chief said that the event will coincide with Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central ministers, NDA allies and leaders from BJP-ruled states will attend the ceremony. This celebration will mark not just the victory in Haryana, but also the enthusiasm it has generated among BJP workers across the country,” Badoli said.