All that happened at the Haryana CM’s swearing-in ceremony

Grand event Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the newly elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at his swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula on Thursday. (ANI)

The 440 x 720-foot venue of the oath-taking ceremony was divided into 18 different blocks. Each reserved area was marked for the guests. Around 80,000 packed food plates for lunch and 45,000 chairs were arranged. As many as 2,100 buses brought people from across 22 districts of Haryana. Haryana government had directed deputy commissioners to ensure that each bus has 45 food packets, which will include puri, aloo zeera, ladoos, rice, white chhole, and accompaniments like Frooti, water bottles and pickles.

Symphony of leaders

The block meant for the BJP leaders was about six feet high. Among the first to take seats in this section was BJP leader and former Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, the wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. She was accompanied by her daughter Jai Inder Kaur. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal also attended the function. There was no place to stand on this block and leaders such as Kiran Choudhry were seen sitting on the edges of the floor of the block and cheering for the party.

The big names

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the who’s who of the country was present. Union ministers-- Raj Nath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh also attended the ceremony. Union ministers of state, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal, Ramdas Athawale, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel, and Satya Pal Singh Baghel also attended the oath ceremony. Punjab governor, Gulab Chand Kataria; governor of Gujrat Acharya Devvrat, Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, governor of West Bengal CV Anand Bose, lieutenant governor, NCT of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena also graced the occasion.

CMs galore

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the oath ceremony. Besides this, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Food wastage

Thousands of food packets, distributed freely to attendees travelling in buses, were found discarded along the roads in Sectors 2 and 5, creating an unsightly mess. “It’s disheartening to see so much food going to waste like this. The entire stretch is littered with packets—this could have been managed far better,” said Ashish Kishore, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula.

Buses flood Panchkula

To ferry people from all Haryana district’s, the state government deployed over 2,000 buses. “The entire city seemed hijacked for the event, with little consideration for residents’ convenience,” remarked Sahil Goyal, a frustrated resident. As police tried to redirect buses toward the Kalka-Zirakpur road, additional congestion built up along this route. With buses unable to move forward, drivers parked their vehicles on the roadside, forcing attendees to walk to the venue on foot.

Prayers and smiles

When Nayab Singh Saini was taking his oath, his wife Suman Saini was seen with eyes closed and hands folded. The Tosham MLA Shruti Choudhry took the oath in English, while all other ministers took the oath of secrecy in Hindi. The joy of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry knew no bounds when her daughter Shruti was called to take oath as Cabinet minister. As Shruti read her oath in English, with flawless pronunciation, Kiran was seen nodding in admiration and applauding profusely.