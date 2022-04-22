Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others

The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including Ashok Khemka, the then managing director of the corporation, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government.

On April 20, secretary to the MD of the corporation had written to SHO, Sector 5 regarding registration of criminal cases. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.

The complaint letter mentioned that after receiving a legal notice on April 11, 2022, an enquiry was conducted by senior officers of the corporation to look into the recruitments that took place in 2009.

The corporation had advertised 10 posts of manager grade-I in 2009 for recruitment including five posts under general category and reservation of two posts of SC, one for ESM-G, one each for BC-A and BC-B category.

As many as 103 candidates appeared, of which 13 candidates were interviewed and recruitment was made on just six posts of manager grade.

The committee, in its enquiry, found that the appointments made by the selection committee were not as per the roster as only two candidates belonging to the general category, two from ESM-G, and one each from BC-A and BC-B.

The committee stated: “In case, only six appointments were to be made, the same were to be made as per the roster points which were meant for general category, SC and BC-A category only.”

Another point highlighted by the committee was that two selected candidates appointed to the post of manager grade-I did not possess the requisite qualifications.

In the advertisement, the requirement mentioned was “seven-year experience in handling and preservation of agricultural procedure in government department, PSU, commercial organisation of repute in a managerial or supervisory capacity on the post carrying pay scale not below the pay scale of the post of manager grade-II in the corporation. Preference will be given to persons holding a diploma or degree.”

However, Pardeep Kumar and Surinder Singh did not possess the requisite experience and domicile certificate of the state.

The committee stated that the then MD, Ashok Kumar, who was one of the members of the executive committee, had conducted the interview along with other officers and made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way”, ignoring the rules and regulations. Officers Som Nath Rattan, SC Kansal, and Naresh Kumat were also held responsible in the report.

“Hence a criminal case should be registered against those who gave undue benefit to the unqualified persons and cheated with eligible candidates under criminal conspiracy by misusing their powers under the PC Act and the IPC,” the letter mentioned.

Inspector Balwant Singh, SHO Sector 5, said they have received the complaint and it is under process. Ashok Khemka chose not to comment on the matter.