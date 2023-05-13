Discovery of predator alligator fish in Srinagar’s Dal Lake triggers surprise

Discovery of alligator gar, a non-native predator fish mostly found in North America, in Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Thursday not only surprised experts in Kashmir, but also triggered a flurry of humorous reactions owing to the alligator-like head and pointed teeth of the fearsome fish. Discovery of alligator gar, a non-native predator fish mostly found in North America, in Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Thursday not only surprised experts in Kashmir, but also triggered a flurry of humorous reactions owing to its alligator-like head and pointed teeth. (HT Photo)

Neither alligators nor crocodiles are found in Kashmir waters.

Netizens had a field day making fun of the ‘foreign delegate’ in the lake, particularly in the backdrop of the upcoming G20 meeting.

People blamed some ‘crazy’ tourist or an aquarium owner for throwing it in the lake. The fish tumbled on a weed removing machine of the Lakes Conservation Management Authority (LCMA).

Its research and monitoring in-charge Masood Ahmad said during routine de-weeding by a machine, a fish suddenly tumbled on its conveyor. “We have for the first time seen such a type of fish known as alligator gar. It was a new experience. Nobody has witnessed such a fish here as its mouth resembles a crocodile’s. People were left stunned,” he added.

He said they will check with the fisheries department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) how will the presence of the fish impact the lake and its ecosystem.

Joint director, fisheries department, Abdul Majid Tak said they were compiling a report over the discovery. “Apparently, this is an alligator fish which has never been spotted in Kashmir. It resembles a crocodile and is classified under the catfish family,” he added.

He said they were trying to figure out the source and if there were any more such fish in the lake.

“It can be a mischievous act as well. Our department has neither reared nor stocked such fish,” he added.

Alligator gars are indigenous to North America and feed on other fish, but have been found in other areas after their accidental introduction in waterbodies. Usually, they don’t attack humans, but they can grow up to eight feet and can be dangerous to indigenous fish species.

Dr Farooz Ahmad Bhat, dean at the faculty of fisheries at SKUAST, said the fish was ‘alien’ to Kashmir.

“We conduct routine research on the species in our lakes and this is the first reporting of alligator gar here. It is surprising, but this fish is very much eaten and has been similarly found accidentally in some parts of the country like Bihar, MP and Maharashtra,” he added.

“This is an invasive fish and can affect our local fish species. It is a matter of research how it came here,” he said.

The twitterverse, meanwhile, was at its humorous best as videos and pictures of the fish flooded the social media platform.

“It is nothing but The Dal’s way of greeting the G20 summit,” said one netizen.

Another said: “That thing is here for the G20 visit. Let him go, he must be late,” while a third user called it a “G20 aqueous delegate”.

Mohammed Sharjeel, whose Twitter bio reads ‘PhD scholar with interests in aquatic macroinvertebrates’, suspected it to be an unwanted aquarium pet. “...Let’s be responsible pet owners and help protect our ecosystems,” he said in a tweet.