Allocate funds for rejuvenation of canal system: Mann to Shekhawat
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought kind intervention of Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to allocate special funds for rejuvenation of canal system in the state.
Mann, who called on Shekhawat at his office in Delhi, underlined the need for special package to strengthen and repair the existing canal system in the state. He said that Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) that was constructed in pre- Independence era is in dire straits now due to which farmers are facing a lot of problems. He apprised the Union minister that even the canals constructed after the independence needs to be strengthened and upgraded for which the Union government must allocate special package to the state, according to an official release.
The CM said that it is the need of hour as the food growers of the state, who have played a key role in making country self reliant in food production, have to face lot of problems due to dilapidated canal system in the state. He sought the Union minister’s intervention for clearing the proposals submitted by the state government in this regard. Mann said that it will help in enhancing the water carrying capacity of canals and benefit the farmers of the state.
The chief minister also said that the state government has started an ambitious project of cleaning of Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of River Sutlej, which runs almost parallel to the river through Ludhiana district and ultimately merges with the River. Mann said that the state government has embarked a project worth ₹850 crore for cleaning of this nullah.
Likewise, the CM said that the state government is also releasing 200 cusecs of fresh water in Buddha Nullah. He informed the Union Minister that 54% of this project has been completed and it will be accomplished by March 2023 and urged the central government to help the state government in this project by introducing new technologies.
Shekhawat said that the Union government will look into the matter. Mann was accompanied by his additional chief secretary A Venuprasad, special principal secretary Ravi Bhagat and others.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
