Allotted colleges’ list for UG courses released by UT dept of higher education

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The UT department of higher education (DHE) has released the list of allotted colleges for students who are seeking admissions in undergraduate (UG) courses in the city’s colleges.

Different lists have been prepared for different courses based on merit, with the college allotted written along with it. The list, however, is provisional and admissions will be done based on online admission rounds. The first online admission round is scheduled on Monday, based on which course wise and college wise cut-offs can be checked.

The applicants can download the online admission form from July 8 onwards. In case of any discrepancy with regard to documents uploaded, the applicant has to clear the discrepancy on or before July 9 by 12 pm at college level through their respective login at DHE website: www.dhe.chd.gov.in/eAdmission/Index.aspx.

In case the applicant does not clear the discrepancy before the stipulated time, they will not be granted admission in the college concerned.

There are a total of 16,045 seats for UG students this academic session. Classes for UG courses will start from July 21. A centralised admission process is being held for admission in 11 colleges of the city. This includes five government colleges and six privately managed colleges.

