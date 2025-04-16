Aman Arora leads AAP’s counter protest against LoP Bajwa in Mohali

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held a protest in Mohali against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s ‘50 bombs remarks’ that allegedly threaten to ‘disrupt peace and harmony’ in the state. AAP Punjab president Aman Arora along with cabinet ministers Dr Balbir Singh and Dr Ravjot Singh, demanded accountability from Bajwa during protest in Mohali on Tuesday.

The protesters led by AAP Punjab president Aman Arora and cabinet ministers Dr Balbir Singh and Dr Ravjot Singh, demanded accountability from Bajwa. “Bajwa’s baseless claims about 50 grenades landing in Punjab are an attempt to create panic and disturb peace in the state. If Bajwa has credible information, why isn’t he sharing it with the Punjab Police? Instead, he is indulging in fear-mongering for political gains,” Arora told the gathering, lashing out at Bajwa.

Laying out two clear options for Bajwa, the AAP leader said that he should reveal the source of his information and provide it to the Punjab Police, or in case he has no information, he must publicly apologise for spreading lies and misleading the people of Punjab. “If the Congress leader’s claims are genuine, the FIR against him will be cancelled immediately,” Arora added.

Arora also criticised Bajwa for refusing to cooperate with the authorities. “If Bajwa cannot substantiate his claims, it raises serious doubts about his motives. By attempting to undermine public trust in Punjab’s intelligence agencies, he is playing into the hands of forces that wish to destabilize the state,” he alleged.

The AAP leaders also reiterated their government’s commitment to safeguarding Punjab’s peace and harmony and urged all political leaders to act responsibly. “Punjab has suffered enough. We won’t allow anyone to disrupt the hard-earned peace under AAP’s governance,” they said. AAP MLAs Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Kulwant Singh were among those present.