Amarnath Yatra: Online registration to start on April 15

Online registration of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, from the twin tracks of Baltal and Chandanwari, will commence on April 15.

This year’s 56-day yatra will commence simultaneously on both routes from June 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, August 22.

Pilgrims can register themselves at www.jksasb.nic.in. They will have to fill an online form and attach a photograph and mandatory health certificate from authorised doctors and medical institutions. Only health certificates issued after March 15 will be valid. Devotees can also check the board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com for detailed instructions.

Pilgrims will be able to download yatra permits after their applications are duly processed. They must carry an original photo identification and health certificate with them.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chief executive officer (CEO) Nitishwar Kumar Kumar further said for security reasons only those pilgrims in possession of a yatra permit, which is valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.

Those under the age of 13 or above the age of 75 and women who are over six weeks pregnant have been barred.

Yatris, who propose to travel by helicopter do not require registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice. However, they shall be required to produce a health certificate issued by an authorized doctor before they board the helicopter.