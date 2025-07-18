Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day due to heavy rains

As the Amarnath Yatra was suspended for a day today due to continuous rainfall for the past two days, around 2.51 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan till date. Stranded pilgrims rest under a tree as Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, is halted amid heavy rain on the yatra track, in Jammu on Thursday. (AP)

From the past two days the upper reaches especially in south and central Kashmir have been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall which compelled authorities to suspend the yatra on both routes keeping in view the safety of pilgrims.

Officials said that Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for Thursday from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

“Heavy continuous rains over the last two days have necessitated restoration work to be carried out on tracks along both the routes. Border Roads Organization has made heavy deployment of its men and machinery on the tracks to complete the work before Yatra can be released from the two base camps on Friday,” said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, adding that it has been decided that no movement shall be allowed towards the Holy Cave from the two base camps today.

He said that yatris who stayed at Panjtarni camp during the preceding night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal under adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams. “The Yatra shall resume in all likelihood tomorrow, depending upon the weather conditions during the course of the day”, he said.

Meanwhile, officials said that on July 17, 5,110 pilgrims have performed the darshan at Amarnath Shrine till 2 pm.

The officials said the cumulative number of yatris to have performed Darshans at the Holy Cave have reached 2.51 lakh in the first 15 days of Yatra since its commencement on 3rd July this year.

Meanwhile, high level security arrangements have been made for the yatra on both the routes and additional deployments have been made at all the sensitive spots.