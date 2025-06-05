Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Ambala Cantt to get 38-crore electric infra upgrade: Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 05, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij said that the electric infrastructure in Ambala Cantonment will be revamped at a cost of nearly 38 crore, and the power supply will be upgraded to match the standards of developed countries.

While interacting with media, Vij said that the tender for this project has already been approved and the entire setup of electric wires, poles and transformers in Ambala Cantonment will be completely replaced with an aim to make it “number one”.

Vij explained that the goal of this project is to bring power faults down to zero.

“Voltage calculations have been made to ensure consistent voltage supply across all areas. To make the power infrastructure stronger and more modern, insulated wires will be installed, which will significantly reduce the risk of accidents. This setup is modeled after best practices in developed nations,” he said.

“Under this project, the following work will be carried out in which replacement of 232 circuit km of bare LT conductors with LT armoured XLPE cables of various sizes, splitting/upgrading of 77 circuit km of existing 11kV lines using new ACSR conductors/XLPE cables, Expansion of 127 distribution transformers, among other enhancements,” he added.

