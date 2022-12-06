Ambala deputy, senior deputy mayor elections on December 8

The senior deputy and deputy mayor of Ambala municipal corporation (MC) will be elected on December 8 after two years. As per an official notification issued to members of MC House on Monday, the voting for both posts will be held at Panchayat Bhawan.

The new House was elected in December 2020 and elections for both posts have been pending since then. A plea was filed by a Haryana Janchetra Party (HJCP) leader before the Punjab and Haryana high court in September seeking that the elections are conducted.

In its reply, MC through the state told court that elections will be conducted before December 10. The next hearing is due on December 15.

The poll announcement came hours after Toni Chaudhary, sole independent councillor of MC House, joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at the residence of home minister Anil Vij and in the presence of MLA Aseem Goel.

Another independent Rubi Sauda had joined the Saffron Party on Saturday. Both independents were earlier with the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF), till party founder Nirmal Singh Mohra joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and merged it with the latter.

With this, BJP is now the single-largest party in the House with 10 councillors, followed by nine from Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetra Party (HJCP) ,including mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, and two from Congress.

There are 20 elected House members and three nominated members with no voting rights. The mayor is allowed to vote.