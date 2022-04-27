Ambala ex-councillor’s wife held weeks after dodging arrest in NDPS case
Weeks after allegedly fleeing from police custody amid an attack on a police team in Ambala Cantonment’s Deha Colony, authorities on Monday night arrested the accused woman, who is the wife of former independent councillor Rajesh Kumar.
The accused, identified as Guddi who has been booked under multiple drug-related cases, was arrested near Topkhana on Monday night following a tip-off. Her husband is serving prison time.
The April 6 incident
A team from the housing board colony police post had on April 6 raided the former councillor’s house looking to arrest Guddi in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.
Police said the family and neighbours started pelting stones during the raid. Authorities had at the time managed to arrest Rajesh Kumar and his son Prince, but others managed to flee.
Inspector Naresh Kumar, station in-charge of the Cantt police station, said 260 gm of heroin and 1,500 intoxicating tablets were seized from a godown owned by the ex-councillor by another police team later in the day.
“She is wanted in major drug-related offences and an attempted murder case on the police team. She was presented before a court on Tuesday and taken into remand till April 30,” the inspector said.
Defence advocate Sunil Anand had earlier said that Prince was released on a regular bail last week, while other two of his siblings were also granted anticipatory bail in the attempted murder case by a local court.
Son held for illegal land acquisition
In a separate case, police arrested the couple’s other son Vishal for allegedly taking over a government land in Ambala Cantt. A complaint was lodged by an executive officer of Ambala Sadar municipal council, following which the godown was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive in the area on April 21.
-
28-year-old man killed in Badlapur; accused missing
A few unknown persons allegedly killed a 28-year-old man by smashing Jinjurkar's head to death on a stone in Badlapur on Monday. Badlapur police found the body of a man in the bushes. The reason for the murder is still unknown. The deceased, identified as Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months and is a resident of Jeveli village in Badlapur. The deceased used to go out and party everyday with friends.
-
Punjab records 34 new Covid cases
Punjab on Monday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases though no death was recorded due to the virus. As many as 7,59,476 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,748 have died. Among districts, Mohali registered 12 fresh cases followed by six in Patiala and three in Fazilka. With 23 persons recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,59,476 and the active caseload stands at 178.
-
Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat
Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat. Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes. Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames.
-
Get in lane: Ambala police’s advisory to heavy-vehicle drivers
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said they have chalked out a plan to promote driving within speed limits in designated lanes, especially for heavy vehicles, with an aim to bring down the number of roads and highway accidents. Randhawa said heavy vehicles are often spotted flouting rules which puts commuters at risk of accidents. As many as 20 challans were issued to drivers on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
-
Congress’ Kiran Choudhry hits out at Haryana govt over death of mining workers in Dadum
Following the death of two mining workers in Dadum mining zone, senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Tuesday hit out at the state government and the local administration for allowing the mafia to indulge in illegal mining in blatant violation of the approved mining plan, conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operate.
