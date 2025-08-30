Ambala ITI principal booked for sexually harassing female staff

The Ambala police have registered a case against the principal of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) under charges of sexual harassment, insulting modesty of a woman and others on the complaint of a female staff member. According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has, the woman alleged that the principal took over the post in August 2024 and since then he has been sending vulgar messages on her number.

The woman, employed as an instructor at the institute, said that she is the sole breadwinner of her family as her husband has been paralysed for the last five years.

According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has, the woman alleged that the principal took over the post in August 2024 and since then he has been sending vulgar messages on her number.

“Infact, once he also offered me training at Gurugram and said that we both could stay there together. I raised the matter with higher authorities, but it was suppressed. During holi celebration this year, he applied colours despite my refusal, which he once accepted before the higher authorities,” she added.

The complainant further claimed that the man was found in an objectionable position with a female student during her posting at ITI Jind in 1997-98.

“For this, he was even suspended and this is mentioned in his service records. But due to his strong political backing, he managed to prove himself innocent,” the FIR read.

The woman alleged that one of her colleagues was also being harassed by the principal.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under sections 75 (2), 78 and 79 of the BNS at Ambala Cantt police station on Tuesday.

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that the case is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly.

A week ago the Karnal police had arrested a school principal for allegedly sexually harassing 11 girl students at a government primary school in Assandh sub-division of the district.

The accused was identified as Dayanand Kumar, 55, who was arrested, SP Ganga Ram Punia confirmed. The victims were of different ages from six to eight years, officials said.