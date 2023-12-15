Ambala jail inmate escapes police custody in Chandigarh

A prisoner who was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, from Ambala Central Jail, for treatment, fled from the Haryana police’s custody on Thursday. The prisoner pushed the officers and jumped from the first floor of the hospital in a handcuffed state. Gagandeep Singh, the accused. (HT PHOTO)

The prisoner, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Jatwar village in Ambala district had consumed glass pieces in jail. He was confined in a case of causing hurt and damage to public property in an FIR registered against him on November 18 this year.

After he was examined by doctors in the emergency ward of GMCH-32, he sought permission to use the washroom. Handcuffed, the prisoner pushed the police officials and jumped from the first floor of the hospital and escaped from lawful custody.

A case of escape from custody has been registered at the Sector-34 police station and hunts are on to nab the accused.