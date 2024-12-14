Ambala, Jind DCs seek immediate medical assistance for Dallewal

As the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on a hunger strike at Khanauri deteriorates, deputy commissioners of Jind and Ambala have written to their Sangrur counterpart, asking to provide immediate medical assistance to the veteran leader amid apprehension that any untoward incident may escalate protests. Deputy commissioners of Jind and Ambala have written to their Sangrur counterpart, asking to provide immediate medical assistance to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. (HT Photo)

In their separate but similar communication, the officials cited that as the protests by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Majdoor Morcha is underway at the Khanauri Border, Jind and Shambhu Border, Ambala, a related matter is also under consideration before the Supreme Court that has also constituted a committee for the same.

“Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri Border since November 26 and during a recent press conference organised by farmer leaders, it was disclosed that his weight has significantly reduced, and his health has deteriorated. In the same context, farmer leaders have made an appeal for people to gather in large numbers for the Delhi march and to pray for the well-being of Dallewal,” the letter read.

It further read, “Considering the potential deterioration of his health or the possibility of any untoward incident, there is a chance that the protest/demonstration could escalate. In this view, you are requested to provide him with appropriate medical facilities immediately and take all necessary measures to ensure that the ongoing farmers movement at the borders is not adversely affected and that law and order is maintained.”

A copy of the letters was also sent to the chief secretaries and director generals of police of Punjab and Haryana, as well as other concerned officials of both the states.

Ahead of the farmer group’s another attempt to march towards the national capital on Saturday, Ambala SP Surender Singh Bhoria asked the unions to take permission from concerned administration in Delhi to protest and there will be no issue with the local authorities.

DC Parth Gupta appealed to the farmer’s union to maintain peace at the protest site.