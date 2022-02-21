Ambala joy ride mishap: Amusement park sealed, safety audit ordered

Ambala joy ride mishap

A day after a 23-year-old teacher, Riya Garg, was killed and three students were injured at an amusement park in Ambala’s Mullana area, the site was sealed by the police on Sunday.

“The park was sealed following a preliminary probe on Saturday evening. It will be reopened following a report by the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team that will visit the site on Monday for a probe. The Yamunanagar-based owner has yet to be caught, while the manager was arrested from the park on Saturday,” said inspector Subhash Singh, station house officer, Mullana.

Deputy commissioner Vikram said the Barara sub-divisional magistrate will also conduct a safety audit through an expert institute once the amusement park is reopened.

The victims were onboard a Ferris wheel ride during a school trip at H20 Fun Park-cum-Amusement Park on NH-344 (Jagadhri Road), when the safety gate of their cabin gave way.

Garg, who had joined the teaching job at Jai Public School, Barara, just two months ago, fell from nearly 20 feet and died on the spot, while three students were injured after falling from diverse heights.

The park owner was booked for negligence on the complaint of her father, Shrawan.

Out of the three injured students, 11-year-old Abhika underwent surgery for a fracture at a hospital in Ambala City on Sunday. The other two students, Kanika, 12, and Himani, 12, were discharged after first-aid on Saturday.