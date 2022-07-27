Ambala man charred to death as car catches fire

A man in his 40s was charred to death in Ambala’s Saha town after the car that he was driving reportedly hit a factory gate and caught fire on Monday.

The deceased Amardeep was a resident of Panchkula and was travelling alone.

The incident took place near Dinarpur village on Saha-Panchkula National Highway 73 around 4 pm.

Police said that there was a blast due to the impact of the collision. Both the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the man were burnt completely.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir of Saha police station, who is investigating the case, said, The initial probe suggests that the deceased was coming from New Delhi. The body has been kept at the civil hospital in Cantonment, where an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.