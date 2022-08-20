Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide
After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in the Ambala man’s room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide.
Upset over his wife’s infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said.
After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide.
The deceased’s younger brother told the police that his brother got married in February 2020 and came to know about his wife’s relationship with another man two months later.
He said his brother and his wife had frequent altercations over this. On her boyfriend’s request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. When his brother raised the matter with her family, her brothers beat him up in July. She left for Meerut the next month and never returned, leaving his brother distressed. On Thursday, he was found hanging in his room, following which police were alerted. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.
-
Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor & truck in Rajasthan's Pali
At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said. “The accident took place in Pali district's Sumerpur police station area. Those injured are being treated at hospitals in Sumerpur, Pali and Shivganj (Sirohi),” Pali Police informed on Twitter.
-
Class 11 admissions: MHC govt school posts highest cut-off for science streams in Chandigarh
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Modern Housing Complex posted the highest cut-off among government schools as per the final merit list for the Class 11 counselling, which was released by the UT education department on Friday. While more students have applied for Class 11 admissions this year as compared to previous years, the cut-off has reduced. Last year, the highest cut-off for science was 96% at GMSSS MHC.
-
Show-cause notice over USA tour: PUTA writes to V-C, condemns ‘victimisation of teachers’
After three Panjab University teachers were sent show-cause notices for visiting the United States of America for a project, Panjab University Teachers Association has written a strongly worded letter to the vice-chancellor to condemn the “victimisation of teachers by university authorities, and creation an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.” The three have been directed to submit their response to the university within seven days.
-
113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21
Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road. From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.
-
UP-based drug peddler held with 1.90 kg opium in Karnal
A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police has arrested a drug peddler and claimed to have recovered 1.90kg of opium from him. The police have identified the accused as Dalchand of Makrandpur village in Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have booked him under the relevant Sections of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. He was produced in court and was taken on four-day police remand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics