Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide

Upset over his wife’s infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said.

After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide.

The deceased’s younger brother told the police that his brother got married in February 2020 and came to know about his wife’s relationship with another man two months later.

He said his brother and his wife had frequent altercations over this. On her boyfriend’s request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. When his brother raised the matter with her family, her brothers beat him up in July. She left for Meerut the next month and never returned, leaving his brother distressed. On Thursday, he was found hanging in his room, following which police were alerted. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.