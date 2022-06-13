Ambala man foils kidnapping bid by three, two arrested

The Panchkula police have arrested two men, while their accomplice is at large, for kidnapping an Ambala resident and his friend, and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh of Ambala and Raj Kumar of Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, who lives in Naraingarh, Ambala, told the police that he and his friend Gurjeet Saini were travelling in their SUV on Saturday, when three men on the roadside sought a lift.

“We obliged and let the men board our car. Later, one of the three men, sitting behind, pointed a knife at us and demanded ₹50 lakh to let us go. We halted at a petrol pump to swipe my card and when we signalled to the staff there that we were being kidnapped, the trio fled,” Kumar told the police. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station, following which police arrested Gurjeet and Raj.