Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala man stabs wife to death with kirpan, held
The victim’s brother alleged that Baljinder Singh often fought with his sister, and he had pacified him several times in the past. (HT Photo)
The victim’s brother alleged that Baljinder Singh often fought with his sister, and he had pacified him several times in the past. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ambala man stabs wife to death with kirpan, held

According to police, Baljinder Singh, 40, a farmer from Kesari village, stabbed the victim, Manjit Kaur, with a kirpan, causing injuries in the stomach and other body parts
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:59 AM IST

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death following an argument at their house in Ambala’s Saha town on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Baljinder Singh, 40, a farmer from Kesari village, stabbed the victim, Manjit Kaur, with a kirpan, causing injuries in the stomach and other body parts.

The victim’s brother Jasbir Singh told the police that she got married in 2006, and had an 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.

He alleged that Baljinder often fought with his sister, and he had pacified him several times in the past.

On Tuesday, he received a call from Baljinder’s brother Gurvinder, who shared that Manjit was injured and was being taken to a hospital in Mohra. But she died before he could reach there, Jasbir said in his statement.

Sub-inspector Gurmail Singh, station house officer, Saha police station, said the accused was arrested from his house. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was cremated after an autopsy on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.