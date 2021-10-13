Ambala murder: Juvenile, friend nabbed for stabbing youth

A day after a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death outside a bakery shop in Ambala City, police nabbed the juvenile suspect and his accomplice on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is 17-year-old, was produced in a juvenile court and sent to an observation home in Karnal, sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said. His friend, Aditya, 19, will be produced in court on Wednesday. He has been arrested for helping the juvenile escape on a bike after the crime, said police.

According to Singh, the suspect told them that the victim had thrashed him in the past, due to which he held a grudge against him.

The suspect and the victim’s younger sister are classmates in a local school. According to the victim’s family, the suspect had passed lewd comments at her, following which the victim had rebuked him in August.

The victim had joined as a salesman at a garments shop recently and was his family’s sole breadwinner. He is survived by his mother, sister and an ailing father.

In is not yet clear whether the juvenile will be treated as a minor or an adult while being prosecuted. Senior advocate Rohit Jain is of the opinion that as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, a Juvenile Justice Board will conduct an assessment of the suspect and will determine if he should be tried as a minor or an adult.