 Ambala passport kendra shifts to new location
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ambala passport kendra shifts to new location

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The new location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, would be equipped with modern facilities and better amenities for the convenience of the public.

The office location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, at Plot no 2014A, Chandigarh Road, Ambala City is shifting to a new location at Plot no. 01, Sector-7, Galaxy mall, Ambala City.

The office location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, at Plot no 2014A, Chandigarh Road, Ambala City is shifting to a new location at Plot no. 01, Sector-7, Galaxy mall, Ambala City. (HT Photo)
The office location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, at Plot no 2014A, Chandigarh Road, Ambala City is shifting to a new location at Plot no. 01, Sector-7, Galaxy mall, Ambala City. (HT Photo)

The new location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, would be equipped with modern facilities and better amenities for the convenience of the public.

Operations at the new office would commence from June 24, 2024.

All applicants who have booked their appointments on or after June 24, 2024, at the existing location will have to visit the new location at scheduled date and time as per their appointment.

Chandigarh
Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
