Ambala passport kendra shifts to new location

The office location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, at Plot no 2014A, Chandigarh Road, Ambala City is shifting to a new location at Plot no. 01, Sector-7, Galaxy mall, Ambala City. (HT Photo)

The new location of passport seva kendra, Ambala, would be equipped with modern facilities and better amenities for the convenience of the public.

Operations at the new office would commence from June 24, 2024.

All applicants who have booked their appointments on or after June 24, 2024, at the existing location will have to visit the new location at scheduled date and time as per their appointment.