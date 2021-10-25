Ambala police arrest two men for selling pregnancy termination kits

The Ambala police have arrested a medical practitioner and pharmacist for allegedly selling illegal pregnancy termination kits.

The accused have been identified as Ashraf, 45, of Saharanpur and Ravi, 29, of Kala Amb.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said that he had received a tip-off about Ashraf, who is selling and prescribing the kits to pregnant women. Following this, a team of three doctors led by Dr Balwinder Kaur, deputy civil surgeon, was constituted to plant a decoy patient.

Dr Kaur said that on October 14, the decoy patient met Ashaf, who asked her to come on October 23. “We went again and she was given the kit manufactured containing five tablets,” she said.

Following this, Ashraf was arrested, who disclosed that he got the kit from Ravi, who was also nabbed.

The duo was booked at Naraingarh police station and presented before a court, that sent them to judicial custody