Amid fuel shortage in Himachal, buses to go off roads today

Shortage of fuel at the filling stations across the state has adversely impacted public transport as well as day-to-day vehicular traffic. The Sundernagar depot of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation had to be closed and services on 138 routes across the state were suspended. Private bus operaters say they will stop services from Wednesday because of the fuel shortage. Traffic congestion outside a petrol pump in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Tanker drivers across the nation began a strike on Monday over the hit-and-run provisions in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, that will replace the Indian Penal Code. It has a provision that attracts punishment of up to 10 years and fine of ₹7 lakh for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

“The biggest challenge is Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts. We are curtailing routes and halting buses with low occupancy,” said HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur. HRTC ferries around 80, 000 passengers every day in its 3,200-strong fleet.

Out of the 650 filling stations in the state, over 200 and have gone dry and 400 are facing acute fuel shortage.

With the people “panic buying fuel”, huge rush was seen at gas station across the state, especially in major cities like Shimla and Manali.

Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi issued an order to ration diesel and petrol supply and said that the administration would ensure that there would be no shortage of fuel for emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, fire tenders and police cars.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was making every effort to arrange fuel so that the common people do not suffer.

A total of 34 oil tankers have been sent from Hindustan Petroleum’s depot amid tight police security to Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

Himachal Petrol Pump Association president Amit Nanda said that 85% of the pumps in the state have become dry.

“If the supply is not restored, the oil will not be available at any pump from this evening. The Centre should sit with all the stakeholders and find a solution,” he said.

Parala Truck Operaters’ Union head Sunil Verma said that they support the strike and demanded that the government find a quick solution.