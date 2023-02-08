Amid gun shots, two gangsters held in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Amid gunshots, two gangsters were on Wednesday nabbed by the Counter Intelligence (CI), Ferozepur while one of the gangsters sustained injuries in his leg.

Giving details, Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, Ferozepur said that following a tip-off that some anti-social elements were planning a conspiracy to loot, a team cordoned-off a restaurant at Mudhk town.

The accused fired upon the police team, which resulted in retaliatory fire in which one of the accused sustained injury in the leg.

“Two accused , Satwinder Singh (he suffered leg injury) and Gursewak Singh were held later. 2 to 3 of their accomplices managed to flee,” said Lakhbir.

“A .45 bore pistol with cartridges besides one .315 country made pistol was recovered and a case was registered,” said Lakhbir.