Amid mercury dip, Chandigarh sees second most polluted day after Diwali

Amid consistently dipping temperatures, the city’s air quality index (AQI) also slipped into the “very poor” category on Monday, making it the second-most polluted day of the year after Diwali. Visitors in a Shikara on a foggy morning at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday (Ravi Kumar/HT)

AQI between 301-400 is considered very poor. At the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 53, the average AQI was 340 at 6pm while at the Sector 22 CAAQMS, it was 304.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

At the Sector 25 CAAQMS, the AQI recorded was 250 (moderate) while at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board station in Sector 6, Panchkula, it was 152 (moderate).

The AQI had shot past 400 in some parts, the morning after Diwali this year.

UT environment director TC Nautiyal said, “The poor AQI levels are a result of the temperature dip. Currently, a high-pressure area has been built over the region which is preventing winds from blowing, thus keeping pollutants from dispersing.”

Speaking about the disparity in AQI at the three stations in the city, Nautiyal said the Sector 53 station records sees the worst air quality as it is affected by garbage burning in parts of Punjab. Sector 22 also has a higher AQI, owing to its central location and higher incidence of commercial activities. The Sector 25 station gives the best picture of the whole city, Nautiyal added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials added that there was no wind in the city and the North Westerly winds, which are colder, haven’t been blowing.

The recent Western Disturbance (WD) had also led to a temperature rise.

Impact of poor AQI

In the very poor bracket, AQI can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. In the poor bracket, it can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Orange alert for fog extended to Wednesday

The IMD has extended the orange alert for dense fog up to Wednesday due to relatively high humidity and the possibility of a further plunge in temperature. The visibility was between 500-1,000 metres on Monday morning while in parts of Punjab, it had gone down to below 25 metres. Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by the Met. It asks people to be prepared.

The maximum temperature on Monday fell to 22.6°C, from 24.8°C on Sunday. The minimum fell from 8.1°C on Sunday to 7.8°C on Monday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 24°C while the minimum will remain around 8°C.

AQI meter

Sector 22: 304 (very poor)

Sector 25: 250 (poor)

Sector 53: 340 (very poor)

Sector 6, Panchkula: 152 (moderate)

As recorded on Monday, 6pm