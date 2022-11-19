Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid opposition, Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Takht Patna Sahib jathedar

Amid opposition, Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Takht Patna Sahib jathedar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:07 PM IST

The managing committee of Takht Patna Sahib, has reinstated services of Giani Ranjit Singh as the jathedar of one of the five temporal seats of the Sikh faith, amid the opposition.

After removal of controversial jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh, he was appointed as jathedar of one of the five Sikh temporal seats in September 2019 (PTI file photo)
After removal of controversial jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh, he was appointed as jathedar of one of the five Sikh temporal seats in September 2019 (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

After around two and half months, the managing committee of Takht Patna Sahib has reinstated the services of Giani Ranjit Singh as the jathedar of one of the five temporal seats of the Sikh faith amid the opposition.

His services were terminated in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru) of Takht also passed a resolution against him and ensured his termination.

The management committee has issued a fresh letter that states that two members of Panj Pyaras expressed disagreement with the resolution citing that their signatures were taken under pressure on the resolution. The letter signed by Inderjit Singh, General Secretary of the committee, also urged Giani Ranjit Singh to resume the services. A separate letter was issued to granthis and Panj Pyaras to cooperate with him in the services.

After issuance of the letter, he took the charge on Friday amid high security even as the various Sikh segments opposed this move. It is being alleged by the Sikh segments that he resumed the services forcibly with the support of the Union Government.

After removal of controversial jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh, he was appointed as jathedar of one of the five Sikh temporal seats in September 2019. However, Giani Ranjit Singh’s tenure has also remained controversial. He also stirred row by altering maryada of the Takht. He was among the Sikh delegation who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. After his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out