Amid rising temps, 8-hr power cuts leave Mohali residents fuming

Prolonged power outages, lasting as long as eight hours, due to the ongoing infrastructure upgrades being carried out by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), have been disrupting daily life for residents across Mohali. The 66 kV upgrade work is already complete, in some areas pole works and other technical issues are leading to the cuts. (HT File)

Complaints of power cuts have been coming from Phase 3A, Phase 3B1, Phase 3B2, Phase 5, Phase 10, Sector 101, IT City Block-B, and industrial zones including the Infosys area, Sector 83 (I-35, I-38), and Mohali Industrial Area. Several villages, including Machli Kalan, Saidpur, and Tangore, have also been affected. In adjoining Zirakpur, residents in localities like Maya Garden City and Patiala Road, are among the worst-hit.

Anita, a resident of Phase 10, who works from home, said these outages severely affect her daily routine. “Without electricity, Wi-Fi and other basic systems, such as lift operations, come to a halt, making it extremely difficult to manage office work,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Phase 3B2, said the situation worsens during peak afternoon hours. “We have been facing irregular cuts during the hottest part of the day. The temperatures are already so high, how should we cope without electricity. The cut also leads to shortage of water,” she said.

When contacted Amandeep Singh, additional superintending engineer, operation division, Mohali, said, “Though the 66 kV upgrade work is already complete, in some areas pole works and other technical issues are leading to the cuts.”