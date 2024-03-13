Amid SAD-BJP tie-up buzz, ex-Punjab CM Capt meets Nadda

Amid reports of hectic parleys going on between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met the party’s national chief JP Nadda in Delhi. Ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Source: X)

Amarinder, who has been strongly advocating for the alliance with the SAD in the state, wrote on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter): “Had a fruitful meeting on issues related to Punjab with @BJP4India president Shri JP Nadda”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to leaders close to Amarinder, the former CM is scheduled to meet home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

“In his meeting with Nadda, Amarinder strongly advocated for the SAD-BJP alliance and apprised Nadda about the ground realities and political scenario in the state,” a party leader said on the condition of anonymity.

According to leaders quoted above, the date for the joining of Preneet Kaur, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Patiala, was also finalised. She is expected to formally join the BJP this week and has been assured that she will be the party candidate from Patiala, the leader added.