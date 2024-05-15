Amid scorching heat, teachers, parents bat for change in timings of Ludhiana govt schools

With the rise of soaring temperatures, the government primary school teachers and parents of the students have urged the authorities to change the school timings. Many kindergarten students are facing health issues due to scorching heat, as claimed by the teachers. Sometimes, the kindergarten students are bound to wait in the school premises till 2 pm. (HT File/ For reference)

A head teacher at government primary smart school said, “Students of nursery, lower and upper kindergarten are clubbed in one class, as our teachers are deployed on election duties. This makes the situation worse.” The parents of the siblings studying in different classes of the same school, prefer to come only once to pick up their children. The timings of dispersal are not same for all the classes, the head teacher added.

Sometimes, the kindergarten students are bound to wait in the school premises till 2 pm. Due to persistent heatwaves, the parents are not willing to visit the school more than once,” the head teacher added.

Another government primary school teacher said due to space constraints, over 80 students sit in one class which makes it extremely suffocating to conduct classes in current weather conditions.

The government teachers of double shift schools have demanded change in the school timings. The morning shift should start from 7 am instead of 8 am and the evening shift should commence from 11.30 am, rather than 12.30 pm for at least a few days, the teachers added.

A parent of the student of lower kindergarten said, “Three to five-year-old children are extremely sensitive and in the increasing heat, they are likely to fall ill. There are summer holidays starting from June, the government should exempt the kindergarten students from school for the remaining days,” the parent added.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather forecast bulletin, severe heat wave conditions are expected to occur in the state on May 18 and 19.

Recently, the district education officers directed the schools to accommodate students as per the size of the classroom along with proper provision of drinking water and fans. Students should be given ORS solutions when required. The order regarding measures to combat the heat came after the letter was issued by National Disaster Management Authority.

Directorate of school education (secondary) Paramjeet Singh said, “The change in school timings is in the hand of the government. As of now, no such information has been received by our department.”