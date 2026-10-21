Amid staff shortage, UT struggles to meet needs of special children

For the 3,185 children with special needs enrolled in UT’s government schools, there are only 97 special educators available against a sanctioned strength of 122 – figures which showcase the abysmal state of affairs when it comes to providing an equal chance of a dignified life for these students. These temporary arrangements adversely affect the delivery of education to children with special needs. (HT File)

For perspective, the recommended teacher-student ratio at the primary level with regards to special children’s education is 1: 10 while at the secondary or middle-school level, it is 1:15. To put it simply, each teacher is to be responsible for only 10 special students at the primary level, and 15 at the secondary level. But given the current strength, each special educator in UT is responsible for an average of 32 students with some even having to divide time between two schools to meet the education department’s mandate of having at least two special educators in each school.

These temporary arrangements adversely affect the delivery of education to children with special needs.

Explaining the challenges, a special educator, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Teaching special children is not a cakewalk. The job involves understanding not just a child’s learning needs but also emotions. Sometimes it becomes difficult to understand exactly what a child is trying to communicate. Therefore, teaching them requires a lot of patience, emotional strength and time to ensure each child gets individual attention. Saddling one teacher with more than the recommended strength of special students, and responsibility across multiple schools, defeats the purpose.”

The teacher further explained that due to the overwhelming nature of the responsibilities, it’s not uncommon for teachers to quit the job after a while. According to the education department, it had appointed 94 special educators in 2025, out of which 22 resigned.

Sangeeta Jain of SOREM, an NGO working with children with special needs, said the requirement for special educators should be assessed according to each child’s Individualised Education Plan (IEP), as the nature and level of support required can differ from one child to another. “Children with different needs, including those with visual and hearing impairments, require trained educators who understand their specific requirements. We need to assess the needs of each child and ensure they receive individual attention. Clusters of schools could help pool resources, but we also need more trained special educators in classrooms so children feel heard and supported,” she said.

She also highlighted the need for more trained professionals who can provide appropriate classroom support.

While 25 posts of special educators are currently vacant in the UT, the department says it is looking to raise the total strength to 251. Director School Education Nitish Singla said the department had sent a letter to the Centre seeking approval for the creation of 129 additional special educator posts. “The proposed posts are intended to strengthen the availability of special educators in government schools,” he said.