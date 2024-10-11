Amid tardy lifting, Nayab Singh Saini inspects paddy purchase at Kurukshetra mandis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nayab Saini, who is likely to take oath as the Haryana chief minister next week, visited grain markets in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, Ladwa and Babain on Friday amid complaints of tardy lifting. Nayab Singh Saini visits the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)

This was his first official visit after the election results were announced on Tuesday, in which his party stormed back to power for the third straight term.

Saini assured the farmers that the state government will purchase every grain of the crop and farmers would not face any unnecessary hassles.

Speaking to the media at Pipli mandi, Saini said as crop arrival is underway, most of the newly elected MLAs are in grain markets to ensure smooth procurement.

“The officials concerned have been asked to ensure that each grain of the crop, with moisture levels at or below 17% is purchased, lifted, and paid for,” he said.

Saini’s visit comes a day after he met a delegation of the Haryana Rice Millers’ Association in Chandigarh. “As most of their demands were related to Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the central government, they were assured that it will be raised before the competent authority so that farmers and traders do not face any inconvenience,” he said.

During his inspection at Pipli mandi, Saini also ordered action against some officials after farmers complained of rate cuts despite meeting the moisture requirements.

“I’ve asked the officials to take action against such persons...We are here for the sake of our farmers. Earlier, we were busy with elections and the weather was also not favourable. We will buy every crop on MSP, as declared already,” he said.

Saini said the results of 25,000 posts for government jobs will be released before the swearing-in ceremony, as promised.

Meanwhile in Karnal, tardy lifting at the mandis forced the farmers to leave their crop on roads. In Indri sub-division, unsold paddy was seen scattered on Karnal-Yamunanagar state highway that led to traffic jam on one side.

Indri MLA-elect Ramkumar Kashyap, who inspected the mandi, said that there are issues with lifting as well as purchase, due to high moisture levels in the crop being brought by the farmers.

At Karnal new grain market, MLA-elect Jagmohan Anand and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Anubhav Mehta also checked the purchase process.

Karnal ADC Yash Jaluka said that farmers can complaint on 0184-2233134 in case of delay in purchase