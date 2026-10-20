Amit Shah in Punjab today, to burn ‘chitta’ effigy at Dussehra event

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Punjab on Tuesday amid escalating political tensions over the state’s narcotics crisis, triggered by the broad daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. This will be Amit Shah’s third visit to poll-bound Punjab since March, and second in 20 days. (HT)

“Shah will meet the family members of persons who lost lives raising their voice against drugs in Gurdaspur, Mansa and Sangrur, and then head to Ludhiana to burn a ‘chitta’ (heroin) effigy along with Ravana to mark Dussehra,” said Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.

This will be Shah’s third visit to poll-bound Punjab since March, and second in 20 days. The BJP has made drugs a core issue in its campaign for the high-stakes assembly due early next year.

On September 30, Shah had addressed a party rally in Jalandhar to mark the culmination of BJP’s 13-day anti-drug yatra in state. Given Punjab’s drug problem and growing public concern, the home minister’s visit to the state is extremely significant, Dhillon said. “The home minister’s visit will spark new hope for families affected by drugs, as their concerns will be heard seriously and efforts will be made to ensure justice for them,” he added.

According to Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen, Shah will first meet the family of Bikramjit Singhat Sri Hargobindpur Sahib in Batala, Gurdaspur district. Bikramji, 40, was allegedly after he opposed drug peddling in his area. “Then the home minister will head to Mansa to meet Jhota’s family,” added Sareen.

The third stop will be Toor Banjara village in Sangrur’s Dirba, where a Dalit allegedly died by suicide after his public spat with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema at an event where he raised his voice against “rampant availability of drugs in his area.”

“In the evening, Shah attend the Ravana Dahan ceremony at Daresi Ground, Ludhiana, as chief guest,” he added.

Political analysts say the party’s plan to burn an effigy of ‘chitta’ along with Ravana on Dussehra carries a symbolic meaning. “Just as Lord Rama defeated Ravana on the battlefield, Punjab must now be freed from the Ravana of drugs,” said Sarin.

Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora launched a sharp attack on the BJP ahead of Shah’s visit, demanding answers from the party-led Centre on the issues of gangsterism, drug trafficking and extortion.

Referring to a firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, Cheema said, “Concerns are growing over the security of prominent actors, business people and ordinary citizens. Shah must explain what concrete action the Centre and the Gujarat government had taken against criminal networks linked to jailed gangster Bishnoi who is lodged in Sabarmati Jail, and why concerns over threatening calls and extortion continued to surface.”

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. “ Shah travels across the country claiming to understand the problems faced by different states. Before coming to Punjab, he must answer the questions people across the country are raising about gangsterism, drug trafficking, extortion and the safety of ordinary citizens.”

Arora, who is also the AAP state unit president, asked Shah to provide answers to drug smuggling into Punjab from Pakistan and narcotics supply from a Gujarat port instead of indulging in political rhetoric. “Shah is the home minister of the country and is welcomed everywhere, but he must answer why drugs are still coming into Punjab from Pakistan, pointing out that the BSF — which functions under the ministry of home affairs — has jurisdiction over 50 km. He also asked why drugs reach Punjab from a Gujarat port via Rajasthan and Haryana, where the BJP is ruling.