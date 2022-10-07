Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amit Shah’s remarks on elections in J&K pep up political parties

Amit Shah’s remarks on elections in J&K pep up political parties

Published on Oct 07, 2022 03:56 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah in his address had said that elections will be held in J&K soon after final electoral rolls are announced

Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on assembly elections during his rally in Baramulla town on Wednesday have given hope to mainstream politicians. (ANI Picture Service)
ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar

Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on assembly elections during his rally in Baramulla town on Wednesday have given hope to mainstream politicians that finally, J&K is heading for polls which will be the first after the abrogation of Article 370.

“The elections will be held after the electoral rolls process is completed.i It’s going to be transparent elections,” Shah had said.

Almost all mainstream political leaders had been urging the government to conduct assembly elections and grant statehood to J&K.

“The home minister assured that statehood will be restored after the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The assurance was given to the delegation of the Apni Party, which met Shah,” Apni Party vice-president Ghulam Hassan Mir said.

He was a part of the delegation that met Shah in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The People’s Conference spokesperson, Adnan Ashraf, also welcomed the remarks on the elections by the home minister. “J&K has been without an elected government for the last four years. Ideally, no place or region should have been without an elected government. Better late than never,” he added.

The National Conference (NC) spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, however, termed Shah’s remarks vague.

“I don’t know if elections will be held or not as I am not aware of this. So, I won’t comment on the matter,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Sheikh Amir said that the party has been demanding statehood and elections since the abrogation of Article 370. “Let’s hope elections are conducted without wasting further time,” he added.

Political parties have already started preparations for the elections as leaders are regularly holding meetings and rallies in every part of the UT, including the remote areas.

