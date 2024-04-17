Amit Shah’s speech reflects BJP’s frustration, fear of losing both Jammu seats: Opposition

Reacting to Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress, on Tuesday, described them as “BJP’s frustration and fear of losing two Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu region”. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP’s Jammu candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma addressing a gathering in Jammu. (Gourav)

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said, “Ask him why 1,500 ministers and NC workers died? They died for the nation and therefore we didn’t bring guns to Kashmir. They know who brought the gun to Kashmir and who sent it.”

“I can only express regret over the home minister’s accusations levelled against us and the Congress. I regret their thinking. Kashmiris will give them a good answer in the ensuing elections. We will win with a majority,” said Farooq.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said, “This is BJP’s sheer frustration. Basically, BJP has now realised that they are going to lose both Jammu seats. In Kashmir they don’t have any base and so does Ladakh. Congress and Maharaja kept Jammu and Kashmir intact like a flower pot. It is true that we have been fighting militancy for the past over 35 years and it is still ongoing in Rajouri, Poonch, Shopian and Korkernag. The remarks of Amit Shah don’t behove of a home minister.”

“He should have done a political debate rather than levelling dirty allegations. BJP is frustrated and their leaders are under a fear that they are going to lose both the seats in Jammu,” he added.

PDP spokesperson and former MLC Firdous Tak, meanwhile, said, “BJP is no more a political organisation as it claims itself to be. It is more of a private limited company. It’s unfortunate that even after five years the BJP top brass has not been able to understand the basic issues confronting the people of Jammu.”

“Whenever the top BJP leadership is addressing the people in Jammu, it rakes up Kashmir and talks about dynastic politics and Article 370. We are confident that resentment among the people of Jammu against the BJP would get reflected on the ground and they (people) give response to the BJP in ensuing polls,” he added.

Tak further added, “BJP need not come to Kashmir to understand the nerve of the people, Jammu would give response to the BJP in these elections”.

Shah on Tuesday appealed to the people of Kashmir not to vote for the three dynastic parties “because they watch the interests of their own flesh and blood and not the public”.

“Farooq Sahib, Mehbooba ji and Sonia Gandhi… they work for their sons and daughters, not for the people. These parties did not allow democracy to grow in Jammu and Kashmir... on the pretext of security, our Kashmiri youths were exploited. I want to ask (National Conference president) Farooq Abdullah and the PDP under whose rule did most of the fake encounters take place? Who fired on the children of Kashmir, handed over guns to them? These three parties are responsible,” said Shah at the Jammu rally.