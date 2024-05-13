Amit Shah to hold rallies in Haryana on May 16, 17

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala on Sunday said that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold an election rally in Gurugram on May 16 and in Karnal and Rohtak on May 17. Amit Shah will hold an election rally in Gurugram on May 16 and in Karnal and Rohtak on May 17. (Tharun Vinny)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold at least three to four election rallies in the state where polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Barala, the dates and the venues of PM Modi’s rallies have not been decided.

Stating that the BJP’s election campaign is gradually picking steam, Barala, who is a former state BJP chief, said that to give further fillip to the poll campaign, the party has scheduled at least three rallies of home minister Shah.

Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Bhajanlal Sharma will address public meetings in Assandh on May 13. He will address another rally in Julana of Sonepat on May 14 and in Bahadurgarh later in the evening of the same day.

Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and other top leaders of the BJP will also hold rallies in the state, he said, adding that the state unit of the party has already held Vijay Sankalp rallies in over 82 assemblies.