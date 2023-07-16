Shah to lay foundation stone of Ferozepur PGI satellite centre on July 23

Ferozepur The OSD to the Union minister said Shah has given his consent to lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre (ANI File)

Union home minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of ₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre on July 23. The centre has been hanging fire since 2013.

In a communiqué to director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Vivek Lal, OSD to the Union minister said he has given his consent to lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre/trauma centre at Ferozepur on July 23.

Addressing a press conference in Ferozepur on Sunday, member of the national executive of the BJP Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said it was a long-pending demand of the people of the Malwa belt. He hoped that the OPD services will start at the centre before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The much-hyped PGI satellite centre was approved in 2013 by the UPA government to boost healthcare facilities in the border region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of satellite centre on January 5 last year, but he had to return following a security breach when his convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. The PM returned without attending any events, including a rally.

Later, Shah, while addressing a rally during the 2022 assembly polls, promised to virtually lay the foundation of this project on Baisakhi, but to no avail.

Once complete, the centre will house 100 indoor beds, which include 30 intensive care and high-dependency beds. Besides, it will have 10 clinical speciality departments and other supporting departments. It will also house minor and major operation theatres.