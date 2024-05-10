 Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh files petition seeking parole - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh files petition seeking parole

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 10, 2024 03:05 AM IST

Amritpal, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail, has announced to contest Lok Sabha polls from Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate.

Jailed radical preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, through his lawyer, has filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking parole, to “prevent any hurdle in the filing of his nomination papers”.

Amritpal, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, has announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency as an independent candidate. (PTI)
Amritpal, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, has announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency as an independent candidate. (PTI)

Amritpal, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, has announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency as an independent candidate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

His lawyer, Rajwinder Singh Bains, said, “Cooperation of the jail superintendent and other authorities is important as Amritpal is contesting the elections from jail. So, we filed this petition to prevent any hurdle. We have sought parole for him so that all the formalities can be completed smoothly.”

“However, I have learnt that the superintendent has got the nomination papers signed by Amritpal in the jail,” he added.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh files petition seeking parole

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On