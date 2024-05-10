Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh files petition seeking parole

Jailed radical preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, through his lawyer, has filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking parole, to “prevent any hurdle in the filing of his nomination papers”. Amritpal, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, has announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency as an independent candidate. (PTI)

His lawyer, Rajwinder Singh Bains, said, “Cooperation of the jail superintendent and other authorities is important as Amritpal is contesting the elections from jail. So, we filed this petition to prevent any hurdle. We have sought parole for him so that all the formalities can be completed smoothly.”

“However, I have learnt that the superintendent has got the nomination papers signed by Amritpal in the jail,” he added.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.