Amritpal’s counsels submit pen drives, allege false implication

Defence counsels for Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, facing trial in the Ajnala police station siege case, on Wednesday submitted two pen drives containing videos before a local court, alleging that the Punjab Police had “falsely implicated” their client and his associates. Appearing for Amritpal, advocate Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu, along with senior lawyer Harpal Singh Khara, argued that although the police had invoked attempt to murder charges against the radical Sikh leader and his supporters, the video footage shows that the police personnel, claimed to have been injured, can be seen standing alongside the MP in a healthy condition.

Appearing for the MP, advocate Ritu Raj Singh Sandhu, along with senior lawyer Harpal Singh Khara, argued that although the police had invoked attempt to murder charges against the radical Sikh leader and his supporters, the video footage shows that the police personnel, claimed to have been injured, can be seen standing alongside the MP in a healthy condition.

“The two pen drives contain videos related to the incidents at the Ajnala police station. Amritpal was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the police claimed that a senior officer had suffered injuries. Then SP Jugraj Singh was projected as being seriously injured, but the videos show him standing behind Amritpal in an unharmed condition,” Khara said.

He added that the second video was from a press conference held by Amritpal before leaving for the Ajnala police station, during which he announced that he was going there to offer his arrest. “However, the police alleged that he had gone there to attack the police station,” he added.

Hardliner Amritpal and his supporters had attacked the police station in February 2023, brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with cops to secure the release of his aide.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had allowed the Punjab government’s request to keep the radical Sikh leader in Assam jail, after his detention under the stringent NSA expired.