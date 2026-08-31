Amritpal’s party created to split Sikh vote, weaken SAD: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday termed Waris Punjab de (WPD), an outfit led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, a ‘virus’ allegedly created to split the Sikh vote and weaken his party.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during rally in Ghanaur on Sunday.

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Addressing a rally in Ghanaur, Sukhbir questioned the motives of the radical leader and his outfit, urging Punjabis to unite under the SAD banner to restore peace, communal harmony and development in the state.

“Just like the Covid virus threatened the destruction of the world, the Waris Punjab De virus is programmed to create infighting in the Sikh community and weaken the SAD,” he said.

This is not the first time the SAD chief has launched a scathing attack on the fledgling outfit. Earlier, during his political rally in Malout on August 26 and two days later at Baba Bakala during the Rakhar Punia event, Sukhbir launched a similar broadside against the WPD, which is aggressively seeking to expand and capture the state’s Panthic political space ahead of the assembly elections.

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{{^usCountry}} The outfit has already announced seven candidates for the state polls, including Amritpal’s key aides Papalpreet Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, as well as Satwant Singh—son of Kehar Singh, who was executed for his role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit has already announced seven candidates for the state polls, including Amritpal’s key aides Papalpreet Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, as well as Satwant Singh—son of Kehar Singh, who was executed for his role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhbir claimed that leaders of the outfit had admitted during the Rakhar Punia event that their sole objective was not to gain power in the state or work for the people of Punjab but to wipe out the SAD and the Badal family.

“These are the same persons who used to be on AAP stages five years back. This is the reason why chief minister Bhagwant Mann deputed government buses for their rally on Rakhar Punia,” Sukhbir alleged, urging Punjabis to beware of “traitors” who were trying to influence them while projecting themselves as devout Sikhs.

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The SAD chief also took a swipe at the AAP government, alleging that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to deliver on promises made to the people of Punjab.

Will speak on alliance at appropriate time: SAD

Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Sunday said the party did not believe in making wild conjectures about possible alliances based on speculation and would rather work hard to connect with the people of Punjab.

Cheema’s comments came a day after SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh said his party was willing to explore an understanding with jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De and other Panthic forces, while ruling out any alliance with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD. He also said that SAD (Punar Surjit) was also willing to explore a tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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“Giani Harpreet Singh may say whatever he wishes, but our stand is very clear. We will speak up when the appropriate time comes, and not before there is anything concrete. Right now, SAD (Punar Surjit) seems to want to enter into a political alliance with everyone under the sun,” Cheema said.

Speaking about a possible alliance with the BJP, Cheema said that the party had so far not made any comment and was continuing with its outreach programmes to connect with the people of the state.

“We are mobilising our cadres and reaching out to the voters and will continue to do that regardless of whether there is an alliance or not,” he added.