AAP worker shot dead in Ferozepur, police probe old dispute, poll rivalry

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was shot dead after armed assailants allegedly chased the motorcycle he was riding and opened fire in Mamdot, a rural town around 24km from Ferozepur, on Saturday night. The election angle has come under scrutiny after Gopi’s sister-in-law recently won the nagar panchayat election from Ward No. 5. (HT)

Gurpreet Singh Gopi, 45, was travelling with his associate Harpreet when the attackers, who were in a car, chased them and opened fire, Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

Both Gopi and Harpreet sustained bullet injuries. Gopi was declared dead at a hospital, while Harpreet remained under medical supervision.

According to the SSP, an old dispute between the two parties appears to be behind the attack. However, an election-related dispute has also emerged as a key angle in the investigation.

Police said some friends of Gopi and Harpreet, including Vicky Maini, president of the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat, were following them in another car. The assailants allegedly opened fire at that vehicle as well, but all its occupants escaped unharmed.

The election angle has come under scrutiny after Gopi’s sister-in-law recently won the nagar panchayat election from Ward No. 5.

“Both parties had an old dispute. The attackers have been identified and multiple police teams have been formed. We will arrest them as soon as possible,” the SSP said.

The main accused, whose identity was not disclosed, has a criminal background and is allegedly involved in unlawful activities.

Police teams are conducting raids at several locations to trace the accused. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the firing and piecing together the sequence of events that led to the killing.