Solo contest or ‘big brother’ role: Where does BJP-SAD ‘alliance’ stand ahead of Punjab elections?

Buzz over a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) grew on Tuesday amid reports of the former set to assume a “big brother” role if the two parties formed an alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT_PRINT)

A day after BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh clarified that the party would be contesting all 117 seats in Punjab independently, several political leaders were asked about reports claiming that the BJP could assume a “big brother” role if the partnership ended up happening. India Today had reported that the BJP-SAD alliance was in the final stages and that the BJP could assume the ‘big brother’ role.

SAD walked out of its partnership with the BJP-led NDA in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws, ending a 23-year alliance that began in 1997.

SAD reacts to alliance speculation Several political leaders, including from the SAD, Congress and AAP, reacted to the alliance buzz.

SAD Vice President Sanjiv Talwar told news agency ANI that the final decisions rested in the hands of Sukhbir Singh Badal, but also shared his personal view on the matter: “The people of Punjab rightly feel that there is only one alliance capable of ousting the current government—an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP”

The SAD official however also said that if at all the alliance happens, it would be based on specific issues and would carry a shared agenda. On reports of the BJP assuming a “big brother” role in the partnership, Talwar said: “I don't think the question of who is the 'big partner' or 'small partner' will even arise.”

‘BJP is going to get zero seats’ The ruling AAP also downplayed the BJP-SAD alliance buzz, asserting that the BJP would get “zero seats” no matter how it decides to contest the polls.

“Whether it plays the role of an elder brother or a younger brother, whether they contest 117 seats or 17 seats, BJP is going to get zero seats in Punjab. Let me tell you this in advance,” Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh told ANI.