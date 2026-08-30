BJP, SAD (Punar Surjit) open to alliance, but Badals ruled out

As Punjab’s political parties begin to weigh their options ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party and SAD (Punar Surjit) have signalled a willingness to join hands, while ruling out any alliance with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal. He said the list would comprise a mix of experienced and younger leaders, including former ministers, former members of Parliament and former office-bearers. (HT)

SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday said talks with the BJP were underway and that his party was willing to explore an understanding with jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De and other Panthic forces, but stressed that any understanding would have to be based on a mutually agreed agenda to safeguard the interests of the Panth and Punjab.

The BJP, too, indicated that it is keeping its options open, with a senior party leader saying the party was willing to explore an electoral understanding with SAD (Punar Surjit), Waris Punjab De and other Panthic groups, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Speaking to select scribes, a senior BJP leader, who has a say in the party’s organisational affairs in Punjab, said a dialogue had been initiated with SAD (Punar Surjit) and other emerging political formations, including Waris Punjab De, as it sought to expand its social and political footprint in Punjab.

The leader said if negotiations with the smaller parties fructified, the BJP was preparing to contest around 70-80 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats, with the remaining constituencies being distributed among its prospective allies. The BSP could be offered around five to seven seats, while other seats could go to the other alliance partners depending on their organisational strength and electoral prospects, he shared.

No truck with SAD: BJP

Dismissing any possibility of an alliance with the SAD, the BJP leader said, “Over the years, there have been several occasions when our alliance partner misled the party, causing considerable losses to the BJP. It was the Akali Dal that broke the tie-up, not the BJP.”

The clarification came amid renewed speculation about a possible rapprochement between the erstwhile partners after Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently. The BJP leader, however, played down the significance of the meeting, saying that several political leaders meet the Prime Minister during Parliament sessions and that it would be difficult to say what was discussed between the two leaders.

It was the first meeting between Sukhbir and Modi since the Akali Dal severed ties with the saffron fold in 2020 over the three contentious farm laws, ending the 23-year-old alliance that began in 1997. The alliance formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

Recently, BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon had also ruled out any alliance with the SAD.

Will not repeat 1996 mistake: Giani Harpreet

The SAD (Punar Surjit) chief also said his party was prepared to work towards unity with SAD and other Panthic forces, but “not with the Badal family at any cost”.

Taking a swipe at SAD, Singh said his party would not repeat what he described as the “mistake” of 1996, when the Akali Dal entered into an “unconditional alliance” with the BJP.

The SAD (Punar Surjit) was founded on August 11, 2025, following a split from the Sukhbir-led SAD. Born out of the SAD Sudhar Lehar reform movement, the faction positions itself as a revivalist force committed to restoring traditional Panthic values and offering an alternative political platform ahead of the 2027 polls.

As part of its organisational expansion, Singh said the party had decided to appoint constituency in-charges across Punjab and would release its first list within the next couple of days.

He said the list would comprise a mix of experienced and younger leaders, including former ministers, former members of Parliament and former office-bearers.

“The party will provide a special opportunity to young and emerging leaders to contest the elections,” he said, adding that the organisation would seek to strike a balance between experience and youth while preparing its political structure for the polls.

The party’s outreach and preparations for the 2027 elections, however, come against the backdrop of mounting internal turbulence over the past two months.

Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra was expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities before subsequently joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali also quit SAD (Punar Surjit) and joined hands with Waris Punjab De.

In another setback, senior leader Jathedar Iqbal Singh Jhunda, along with around 15 other leaders, announced unconditional support to Waris Punjab De, triggering a further split within the fledgling organisation.