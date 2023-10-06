Amritsar: 2 dead as fire breaks out at pharma factory

Two persons died, while two were injured after a fire broke out at Kwality Pharmaceutical Company situated in Nag Kalan village in Amritsar on Thursday. As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took around 4 hours to douse the fire that broke out at Kwality Pharmaceutical Company situated in Nag Kalan village in Amritsar on Thursday. . (HT )

According to Amritsar district fire officer Dilbag Singh, the fire broke out at around 3:30 pm. “Blasts also occurred inside the factory as alcohol was stored in the drums. As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took around 4 hours to douse the fire. The situation is under control now,” he said.

“Majitha station house officer (SHO) has confirmed that two bodies have been recovered from the factory. It appears to be the bodies of the workers who had been working in the factory,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar-rural Satinder Singh.

Police said the bodies have been transferred to a mortuary house for their post-mortem.

The SSP said the bodies are yet to be identified and police teams are also investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire and the damage caused by it.

Meanwhile, two women have come forward and complained that their sons, who worked at the factory, haven’t returned home.

A woman named Tripta of Bhakhuwal village situated on Amritsar-Batala road said that her 27-year-old son has not returned home from the factory even after duty hours. “My son usually comes home at around 6 pm every day, but it’s 8 pm, and he is still missing,” she said.

Similarly, a woman named Raj Kaur said his Palwinder Singh, who works at the factory, has not returned home, and his phone is unreachable.

