Amritsar: 2 shot dead by unidentified assailants

Two persons were shot dead by unknown persons on Sunday evening near Udham Singh Chowk of Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar city, officials said. The deceased,who are related, were identified as Amritpal Singh alias Sajan and his uncle Kulwant Singh, both residents of Mohalla Sheikhupura, police added.

As per the police, the duo was on their way to the revenue office on foot when some unknown persons suddenly appeared and started firing at them. The incident happened at around 6 pm and both the victims were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The duo was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Guru Ram Das Hospital but succumbed to their injuries, police added.

According to police, deceased Amritpal was facing seven criminal cases, including that of drug smuggling.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Amritsar rural Gurpartap Singh Sahota said, “Our teams are investigating to ascertain the criminal background of Amritpal.”

He said police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act against five persons by name. He, however, refused to disclose the identity of the accused, citing that it could hamper their efforts to nab them. Sahota said they are also investigating the role of gangster Happy Jatt behind the killings.

