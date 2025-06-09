Amritsar agent held for sending 3 to Spain on forged docs

An Amritsar-based agent accused of trying to facilitate the illegal travel of three Punjab residents to Spain using forged Schengen visas and fake tickets has been arrested by IGI airport police, an official said on Sunday. Kamaldeep Singh, 25, a resident of Amritsar, went into hiding after the trio’s arrest but was later tracked and arrested from Kurukshetra, police said. (HT File)

The three persons were arrested at the Delhi airport after their documents and tickets were found to be fake. The trio was promised jobs in Spain and they had paid ₹17 lakh in total to the agent for the illegal travel, an official said.

Kamaldeep Singh, 25, a resident of Amritsar, went into hiding after the trio’s arrest but was later tracked and arrested from Kurukshetra, police said.

“Kamaldeep was working with another agent, Sonu Walia, already arrested by Punjab Police, to send the trio abroad on fake documents,” said an official.

“On May 29, three passengers from Amritsar arrived at IGI airport to board a flight to Madrid. Airline officials flagged their tickets as fake and referred their documents to immigration authorities. The Schengen visas on their passports were confirmed to be counterfeit by a Swiss liaison officer,” the official added.

Following a complaint, an FIR has been registered.

“Efforts are underway to formally arrest Walia, now lodged in Gurdaspur jail and investigate the wider network,” police said.